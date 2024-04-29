SAP BW / SAP SAC Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

As a SAP BW Consultant specializing in the automotive industry, you’re stepping into a pivotal role where your expertise will drive efficiency, innovation, and growth within our organization. Your mission? To leverage SAP BW’s powerful analytics capabilities to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and fuel strategic initiatives across the automotive sector. Get ready to dive into the dynamic world of data-driven solutions, where every insight you uncover propels us toward greater success in this fast-paced industry

Key Skills:

SAP BW / SAP SAC.

Data Modelling and data engineering skills.

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills

SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills

SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling skills

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

