SAP BW / SAP SAC Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 29, 2024

As a SAP BW Consultant specializing in the automotive industry, you’re stepping into a pivotal role where your expertise will drive efficiency, innovation, and growth within our organization. Your mission? To leverage SAP BW’s powerful analytics capabilities to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and fuel strategic initiatives across the automotive sector. Get ready to dive into the dynamic world of data-driven solutions, where every insight you uncover propels us toward greater success in this fast-paced industry

Key Skills:

  • SAP BW / SAP SAC.
  • Data Modelling and data engineering skills.
  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills
  • SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills
  • SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling skills
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • BW
  • SAP SAC
  • – Data Modelling
  • BW 7.5 Data Modelling
  • BEX
  • BW4/HANA
  • – SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position