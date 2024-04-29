SAP BW / SAP SAC Consultant

As a SAP BW Consultant specializing in the automotive industry, you’re stepping into a pivotal role where your expertise will drive efficiency, innovation, and growth within our organization. Your mission? To leverage SAP BW’s powerful analytics capabilities to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and fuel strategic initiatives across the automotive sector. Get ready to dive into the dynamic world of data-driven solutions, where every insight you uncover propels us toward greater success in this fast-paced industry
Key Skills:
- SAP BW / SAP SAC.
- Data Modelling and data engineering skills.
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills
- SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills
- SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling skills
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Desired Skills:
- BW
- SAP SAC
- – Data Modelling
- BW 7.5 Data Modelling
- BEX
- BW4/HANA
- – SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling
- Agile