SAS adds packaged AI models

SAS has introduced lightweight, industry-specific AI models for individual license.

“SAS is evolving its portfolio to meet wider user needs and capture market share with innovative new offerings,” said Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC. “An area that is ripe for SAS is productising models built on SAS’ core assets, talent and IP from its wealth of experience working with customers to solve industry problems.”

With the new offering, SAS is moving beyond LLMs to deliver industry-proven deterministic AI models for industries that span use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimisation, entity management, document conversation and health care payment integrity and more.

“Models are the perfect complement to our existing solutions and SAS Viya platform offerings and cater to diverse business needs across various audiences, ensuring that innovation reaches every corner of our ecosystem,” says Udo Sglavo, vice-president for AI and analytics at SAS. “By tailoring our approach to understanding specific industry needs, our frameworks empower businesses to flourish in their distinctive environments.

“SAS Models provide organisations with flexible, timely and accessible AI that aligns with industry challenges,” says Sglavo. “Whether you’re embarking on your AI journey or seeking to accelerate the expansion of AI across your enterprise, SAS offers unparalleled depth and breadth in addressing your business’s unique needs.”

The first SAS Models are expected to be generally available later this year.