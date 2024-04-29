SecurityHQ partners with NewOrder

Managed security services provider (MSSP) SecurityHQ has enhanced its collaboration with South African security company NewOrder.

NewOrder is a cyber secure lifestyle brand, that provides tactical cyber security and information security solutions to protect against the increasing threat of cyber-attacks. It provides clients with cyber security and information security solutions and professional managed services, to optimise cyber resilience in an increasingly uncertain digital world.

Feras Tappuni, CEO of SecurityHQ, comments: “The value of this partnership is already being seen by a number of clients in South Africa. It is exciting to see what we can develop.”

Marthinus Engelbrecht, group CEO of NewOrder, says: “Similar to extreme sports, cyber security requires careful planning and preparation to succeed hence the importance of having the correct partnerships in place. Our collaboration with SecurityHQ completes the circle of security through layered security solutions that ensure the customer is protected in accordance with industry best practices.

“This, and our other collaborations, gives us enhanced solution functionalities so we can fight cybercrime on our customers’ behalf.”

John Taylor, regional sales director: South Africa at SecurityHQ, adds: ‘Our partnership with NewOrder goes back to just over a year and it’s been a pleasure to work their entire team. We believe SecurityHQ’s services portfolio is complimentary to what NewOrder offer the market, which has already resulted in some significant customer successes and engagements.”