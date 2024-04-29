Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP Javascript) – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 29, 2024

An established telecommunications company in Pretoria East is looking for a quintessential full stack developer who has experience in designing databases, writing coherent and systematic backend systems, and implementing intricate frontend code in a large enterprise set up. The successful candidate possesses excellent communication skills and takes ownership of their work. This company offers a dynamic leave policy, flexible and hybrid work arrangement (Mon, Wed and Fri at the office) and awesome in office perks.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Engineering degree or computer science degree with 2 or more years of industry experience, or if no degree, then at least 5 years of industry experience
  • PHP
  • Javascript
  • HTML/CSS
  • MySQL
  • GIT source control
  • Elasticsearch (or related no-sql DB experience)
  • REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)
  • Bootstrap
  • Automated testing/TDD
  • AngularJS, React or Vue
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Linux (windows and mac developers are welcome, we just run everything on Linux)
  • LESS or SASS
  • SMS and USSD applications
  • Android and/or iOS native development
  • Microservice design and architecture
  • CD/CI pipelines

Responsibilities:

  • Favour candidates skilled in building large-scale systems with innovative front ends.
  • Prefer those who prioritise user needs, iterate features rapidly, and contribute to backend code.
  • Value experience in database design, efficient backend systems, and complex frontend code.
  • Work with product developer to design new features.
  • Help to formulate and write specifications.
  • Rapidly design, build, teste and iterate features.
  • Design and build new microservices.
  • Research and test new technologies.

Salary based on experience.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Software Development
  • Database design
  • Web based feature development
  • Linux

