Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP Javascript) – Gauteng Pretoria

An established telecommunications company in Pretoria East is looking for a quintessential full stack developer who has experience in designing databases, writing coherent and systematic backend systems, and implementing intricate frontend code in a large enterprise set up. The successful candidate possesses excellent communication skills and takes ownership of their work. This company offers a dynamic leave policy, flexible and hybrid work arrangement (Mon, Wed and Fri at the office) and awesome in office perks.

Minimum Requirements:

Engineering degree or computer science degree with 2 or more years of industry experience, or if no degree, then at least 5 years of industry experience

PHP

Javascript

HTML/CSS

MySQL

GIT source control

Elasticsearch (or related no-sql DB experience)

REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)

Bootstrap

Automated testing/TDD

AngularJS, React or Vue

Amazon Web Services

Linux (windows and mac developers are welcome, we just run everything on Linux)

LESS or SASS

SMS and USSD applications

Android and/or iOS native development

Microservice design and architecture

CD/CI pipelines

Responsibilities:



Favour candidates skilled in building large-scale systems with innovative front ends.

Prefer those who prioritise user needs, iterate features rapidly, and contribute to backend code.

Value experience in database design, efficient backend systems, and complex frontend code.

Work with product developer to design new features.

Help to formulate and write specifications.

Rapidly design, build, teste and iterate features.

Design and build new microservices.

Research and test new technologies.

Salary based on experience.

