Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP Javascript)

An established telecommunications company in Pretoria East is looking for a quintessential full stack developer who has experience in designing databases, writing coherent and systematic backend systems, and implementing intricate frontend code in a large enterprise set up. The successful candidate possesses excellent communication skills and takes ownership of their work. This company offers a dynamic leave policy, flexible and hybrid work arrangement (Mon, Wed and Fri at the office) and awesome in office perks.
Minimum Requirements:
- Engineering degree or computer science degree with 2 or more years of industry experience, or if no degree, then at least 5 years of industry experience
- PHP
- Javascript
- HTML/CSS
- MySQL
- GIT source control
- Elasticsearch (or related no-sql DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)
- Bootstrap
- Automated testing/TDD
- AngularJS, React or Vue
- Amazon Web Services
- Linux (windows and mac developers are welcome, we just run everything on Linux)
- LESS or SASS
- SMS and USSD applications
- Android and/or iOS native development
- Microservice design and architecture
- CD/CI pipelines
Responsibilities:
- Favour candidates skilled in building large-scale systems with innovative front ends.
- Prefer those who prioritise user needs, iterate features rapidly, and contribute to backend code.
- Value experience in database design, efficient backend systems, and complex frontend code.
- Work with product developer to design new features.
- Help to formulate and write specifications.
- Rapidly design, build, teste and iterate features.
- Design and build new microservices.
- Research and test new technologies.
Salary based on experience.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Full Stack Developer
- Software Development
- Database design
- Web based feature development
- Linux