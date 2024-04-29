Senior IT Business Analyst – Investment Management – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Responsibilities
- Produces logical and technical specifications from functional specifications for the application environments. Does component level design utilising mainly Technology and Data Architecture Models.
- Assists with the designing of new systems and major changes to existing systems in consultation with the Enterprise Architect.
- Incumbent carries out systems analyses, design, system testing, security assessments, performance assessments and user interfaces and applies Desktop and SaaS/MSP Technologies.
- Responsible for the systematic and methodical investigation, analysis and documentation of all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, and the information they use across applications.
- Identifies and examines business needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes.
- Acts as a bridge between the business and the IT development teams.
- Evaluates and documents the underlying business architecture and conducts feasibility studies, business cases, risk assessments, prototypes, writes proposals, creates functional requirements for new applications and major changes to existing applications made possible by information and communication technology.
- Comprehensive documentation of Test Plans and coordination of testing effort.
- Document implementation plan and ensure successful implementation.
- Conduct post implementation review.
- Work with various members of the team on an agile sprint schedule
- Participate in daily scrums, sprint feature estimating, and sprint demos
- Work closely with Product Owners
- Learn new skills and technologies as required – you are expected to continuously learn and up-skill
- Oversees the development and implementation of change control processes for the development team
Attributes Qualifications, Skills & Experience
- Relevant Tertiary qualification
- IIBA or Business Analysis diploma (required)
- 8-10 years’ experience as a Business and/or Systems Analyst, preferably in the Asset Management and/or financial services industry
- Agile training and experience
- Experience working with a geographically dispersed development team, including local and offshore resources.
- Proven experience in multiple project disciplines, e.g. Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid
- Experience in agile thinking and delivery
- Experience in change management
- Experience of working and analysing in an Investment Management environment is an advantage.
- Experience in project managing and business analysis of small projects.
- Experience of working and analysing digital transformation projects
Competencies & Personal Attributes
- Strong technical and analytical skills including process and data analysis
- Ability to work in a collaborative environment using an agile approach
- Ability to adapt to change
- Ability to be agile, flexible and responsive in thinking and delivery
- Self-motivation and energetic
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills
- Strong documentation and specification skills
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Strong knowledge of applicable methodologies, tools, standards, and procedures
- Demonstrated decision-making abilities
- Ability to perform under pressure
- Ability to work independently and self-managing
- Ability to project manage delivery
