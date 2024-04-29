Server Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the in-house or customers information systems that support core organizational functions of the Cape Town division a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. This is achieved by monitoring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all networked software, hardware and associated operating systems. The successful incumbent will require Matric/Grade 12, a Degree/Diploma/Certificate, Microsoft Certification (MCITP), A+, ITIL Foundation & Microsoft Certification (MCSE). You also need 4-6 years of relevant work experience including experience with core software applications, including Active Directory, GPOs, Exchange, Skype , NetBackup, Veeam, VMware, Windows Server, DNS, DHCP, WINS and DFS.

DUTIES:

Deploy new applications and enhancements to existing Core applications, software, and operating systems for customers.

Gauge the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems; develop and implement strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.

Integrate servers, including e-mail, print, and backup servers and their associated software into enterprise systems.

Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, Core Technologies, and other applications.

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records.

Ensure compatibility and interoperability of in-house computing systems.

Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers, and contractors to secure system-related products and services.

Perform routine system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes.

Create and maintain system documentation for domain technologies, including installation, configuration, and appropriate troubleshooting steps.

Improve existing processes through solutions to recurring problems and enhancements to existing solutions or documentation.

Provide training as required.

Collaborate with network staff to ensure smooth and reliable operation of software and systems for fulfilling business objectives and processes.

Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define customers’ requirements and systems goals, and to identify and resolve customer systems issues.

Perform Capacity reporting on systems.

Identify opportunities to innovate, extend and enhance service delivery everywhere possible.

Adhere to Customer / Business SLAs.

Manage customer satisfaction through effectively communicating and managing customer expectations.

Perform server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes in accordance with the company’s disaster recovery and business continuity strategies.

Conduct research on software and systems products to justify recommendations and to support purchasing efforts.

Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports.

Coordinate and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new systems.

Provide support services for Microsoft Active Directory and Windows-based systems across the enterprise, including directory and identity management solutions.

Implement new software solutions as required by the business.

Own Root Cause Analysis and Problem Management for corporate AD environments.

Install, configure, and maintain Active Directory and third-party software utilities for hardware systems within company operational guidelines.

Document, and enforce the standards, security procedures, and controls for access to ensure integrity of the Windows Systems, Active Directory, and related systems.

Responsible for the support of the Microsoft Exchange Environment. Engineer will also provide a strong technical, analytical and communications skills for the management and administration of Exchange environments. Responsibilities include day-to-day system administration including the monitoring of systems, security, performance, and backup/restore and configuration changes. This position troubleshoots incidents, determines root causes, and finds/implements solutions for email related problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12.

Must have a Degree / Diploma / Certificate.

Microsoft Certification (MCITP).

A+.

ITIL Foundation.

Microsoft Certification (MCSE).

Experience/Skills –

4-6 Years of relevant work experience.

Excellent Software troubleshooting experience Active Directory, Exchange, NetBackup, Veeam, VMware, Windows Server.

Extensive Hardware troubleshooting on HP, Dell , Cisco Server, blades, EVA and 3Par other storage.

Working knowledge of a Server operating systems.

Working with Microsoft Identity technologies including Active Directory, and Group Policies.

Expert knowledge of AD, ADFS, and PKI.

Expert knowledge of DNS, DHCP, WINS, DFS.

Knowledge of various Identity Management Solutions.

Understanding of monitoring best practices, within multi-forest AD environments.

LAN/WAN/Firewall/VPN network technologies.

COMMENTS:

