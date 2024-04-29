Support Engineer

Our client is seeking a talented Support Engineer to be a key part of their team. In this role, you’ll support the Sales Staff in the tender process, assist the Services Workshop Manager in defining the scope of work, and oversee the technical management of contracts. Your expertise will contribute to optimized manufacturing and servicing processes, ensuring quality and adherence to international standards.

Experience Skills Required:

Essential:

Good computer knowledge.

Knowledge of inventory control and record-keeping.

Desirable:

At least 5-10 years of related experience.

Specific Knowledge:

Precision parts manufacturing, CNC programming, and CAD drafting (preferably CADKEY).

3D modelling (preferably SOLIDWORKS).

Tool and fixture design, metal-removing manufacturing process design/planning.

Manufacturing costing, rotating equipment, ERP (preferably Embrace).

Qualifications:

BSc in Mechanical Engineering or a Diploma in Engineering (with a focus on design of rotating equipment) or related qualification.

Tendering Process (Engineering Aspects Only)

Assist Project Engineers/Administrators in reviewing RFQ requirements and advise on detailed tender scope of work.

Ensure cost, quality, and time considerations are optimized to minimize manufacturing/service costs and sub-contracting.

Assess manufacturing ability to meet customer requirements and ensure all relevant technical information is obtained from customers.

Assist Project Engineers/Administrators in tender and order reviews, and advise on discrepancies.

Execution Phase

Act as Quality Controller on behalf of the Sales Department to ensure work is completed per agreed scope, technical requirements, and standards.

Address variances or discrepancies with Operations Staff and Project Engineers/Administrators.

Be available after hours to support Workshop Staff requests.

Document Management

Create, review, and approve final part drawings, detailed requirements for manufacturing orders, and tools/fixtures details.

Manage document systems including drawing registers, contract-specific specifications and correspondence, and standards.

Evaluate inspection reports to determine the most appropriate repair methods.

Technical Optimization and Growth

Identify new technologies for manufacturing local spare parts according to international standards.

Conduct technical evaluations/audits of sub-contractors/suppliers.

Identify possible locally manufactured spare parts in accordance with company policies.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position