Support Engineer (DBN)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE Desktop hardware and software support to end-users as your strong technical skills as a Support Engineer is wanted by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its Durban division. Applicants will need a Diploma in Information Technology or be Certified in A+ or N+ with the ability to analyse and solve common and complex computer problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking by following a process of elimination. You must be able to work flexible hours as requested and have your own reliable transport and valid Driver’s Licence.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support.

Update all ITSM calls timeously with a complete audit trail of actions and events, follows up on escalated calls to ensure completion and feedback.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company’ business standards, processes, and procedures.

Resolve all calls logged by end users, relating to desktop issues and ensures compliance to SLA.

REQUIREMENTS:

Diploma in Information Technology / A+ / N+.

Ability to analyse and solve common and complex computer problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking by following a process of elimination.

Can communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users.

Must be able to work flexible hours as may be required.

Able to work independently.

Can cope under pressure.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements.

Own reliable transport and valid Driver’s License.

COMMENTS:

