Systems Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities
- Identify potential or new solutions and assess them both for technical and business suitability
- Participate in the design, configuration, testing and implementation of new systems and/or changes, including user training and support
- Ensure compliance to change control processes for the implementation of new systems or changes
- Ensure adherence to best practices for system security, scalability, supportability, maintenance and performance
- Assess the impact and architectural soundness of implementing new systems or changes
- Ensure that incidents, problems and service requests are resolved within the agreed service level timeframes
- Participate in requirements gathering and process mapping workshops
- Review business requirements documents and assist with the development of technical specifications
- Assist with mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems
- Monitor and provide regular reports on the performance of core business systems
- Participate in the procurement of new systems and reviewing performance against the service level agreements
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology or related field
- 2 – 5 Years’ experience and knowledge of systems analysis, design, testing, support and maintenance
- Experience in Microsoft Azure and 365 environments (Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange Online, OneDrive, Power Apps, Power BI)
- Experience in supporting ERP solutions (preferably Microsoft Dynamics)
- Experience in database management (preferably Microsoft SQL)
- Related certification (ITIL, COBIT, TOGAF) is preferred, but not essential
- Strong technical background and knowledge desired
- Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)
- Understanding of incident management, configuration management and change management
- Understanding of software architecture principles
Desired Skills:
- Business systems
- Mapping (data)
- PowerBI
- SQL
- Systems Analysis
About The Employer:
Join a large and well-established financial services company and utilise your system analyst skills.