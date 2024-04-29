Systems Analyst

Apr 29, 2024

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Identify potential or new solutions and assess them both for technical and business suitability
  • Participate in the design, configuration, testing and implementation of new systems and/or changes, including user training and support
  • Ensure compliance to change control processes for the implementation of new systems or changes
  • Ensure adherence to best practices for system security, scalability, supportability, maintenance and performance
  • Assess the impact and architectural soundness of implementing new systems or changes
  • Ensure that incidents, problems and service requests are resolved within the agreed service level timeframes
  • Participate in requirements gathering and process mapping workshops
  • Review business requirements documents and assist with the development of technical specifications
  • Assist with mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems
  • Monitor and provide regular reports on the performance of core business systems
  • Participate in the procurement of new systems and reviewing performance against the service level agreements

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology or related field
  • 2 – 5 Years’ experience and knowledge of systems analysis, design, testing, support and maintenance
  • Experience in Microsoft Azure and 365 environments (Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange Online, OneDrive, Power Apps, Power BI)
  • Experience in supporting ERP solutions (preferably Microsoft Dynamics)
  • Experience in database management (preferably Microsoft SQL)
  • Related certification (ITIL, COBIT, TOGAF) is preferred, but not essential
  • Strong technical background and knowledge desired
  • Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Understanding of incident management, configuration management and change management
  • Understanding of software architecture principles

Desired Skills:

  • Business systems
  • Mapping (data)
  • PowerBI
  • SQL
  • Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Join a large and well-established financial services company and utilise your system analyst skills.

