Systems Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities

Identify potential or new solutions and assess them both for technical and business suitability

Participate in the design, configuration, testing and implementation of new systems and/or changes, including user training and support

Ensure compliance to change control processes for the implementation of new systems or changes

Ensure adherence to best practices for system security, scalability, supportability, maintenance and performance

Assess the impact and architectural soundness of implementing new systems or changes

Ensure that incidents, problems and service requests are resolved within the agreed service level timeframes

Participate in requirements gathering and process mapping workshops

Review business requirements documents and assist with the development of technical specifications

Assist with mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems

Monitor and provide regular reports on the performance of core business systems

Participate in the procurement of new systems and reviewing performance against the service level agreements

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology or related field

2 – 5 Years’ experience and knowledge of systems analysis, design, testing, support and maintenance

Experience in Microsoft Azure and 365 environments (Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange Online, OneDrive, Power Apps, Power BI)

Experience in supporting ERP solutions (preferably Microsoft Dynamics)

Experience in database management (preferably Microsoft SQL)

Related certification (ITIL, COBIT, TOGAF) is preferred, but not essential

Strong technical background and knowledge desired

Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Understanding of incident management, configuration management and change management

Understanding of software architecture principles

Desired Skills:

Business systems

Mapping (data)

PowerBI

SQL

Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Join a large and well-established financial services company and utilise your system analyst skills.

