Technical Lead

Our International Client is seeking a Technical Lead to join their Software Development Team.

You will be responsible for providing technical guidance leadership to the development team. You will also actively contribute to the application architecture design and work closely with the architects to ensure successful implementation while sharing knowledge with the team. As the Technical Lead, you will contribute to project planning, provide details on the complexity and high-level estimations during roadmap planning, and implement new features to enhance and expand our Client’s current product portfolio.

The ideal candidate must be comfortable working in high-volume transaction systems and have a solid understanding of building various scalable software solutions.

Experience, Qualifications & Skills

Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related field.

7 years at a senior level and/or 3 years as a technical lead/lead developer with relevant experience.

Skilled in C# programming language.

Advanced knowledge of C# ecosystems, including CLR and .NET Framework.

Skilled in Microsoft SQL Server, index optimisation and stored procedures.

Extensive knowledge of object-oriented programming best practices.

Extensive knowledge of source control, unit testing, code verification and documentation, including use cases.

Experience in system integration with 3rd-party systems.

Web services

ASP .NET Web API.

ASP. NET MVC.

Azure DevOps – including the creation and maintenance of Build and Release Pipelines.

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap.

Skilled in JavaScript, jQuery framework, and Typescript framework/s.

Angular

Preference will be given to candidates with the following experience:

Migrating application components to the Cloud (Azure).

Modernisation of existing application architecture.

Scalable system development to ensure efficient processing of high load.

Agile software development methods.

Building and maintaining microservices.

Elasticsearch

Real-time transaction system development.

Desired Skills:

software developer

technical lead

C#

