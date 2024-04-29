Test Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Test Analyst (Automation and Manual) to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Development, execution, and maintenance of test cases for manual testing based on the analysis of the Functional Specification documents.

Perform Regression Testing

Logging of defects on company selected software

Vendor relationship management

Work as a team – across the project Support countries as they perform and complete UAT testing.

Deliver testing in line with the Testing strategy.

API Testing Performance testing experience will be an advantage.

Defect Management – Capturing defects in the test management tool and walking the dev team through defects.

Daily/Weekly status reports Attending all project meetings and stand ups as per the agile approach.

Contributing to the company QA Automation framework Performance testing (Jmeter) if required.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or other related fields.

3 – 5 years of experience

Test experience in a Credit Risk Management environment, i.e., testing related to Corporates, SOE’s etc and Credit Risk Management

Worked on Qmetry or other testcase management system

Good understanding of the CreditLens system and functionality.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

functional test

regression testing

Automation test

