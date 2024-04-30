African payroll and HR solution earns UK accreditation

The Engage payroll and HR suite, distributed by CRS Technologies, has received accreditation from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK authority for tax, payment and customs. This means that the Engage suite is now officially recognised for use in UK-based payrolls.

“Engage is already trusted by organisations worldwide, from small businesses to large enterprises,” says CRS CEO Desmond Struwig. “This accreditation by HMRC is a testament to the software’s exceptional quality and excellence and demonstrates the capability of an African-developed solution to meet international standards.”

Harnessing cloud computing’s prime benefits, the system offers comprehensive legislative compliance and robust security. Its integrated modules can be customised for any business, integrating seamlessly with most ERP systems such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle Fusion.

Engage scales from 10 to 100 000 employees, accommodating various work models and streamlining processing with exceptional data-to-dashboard reporting.

Engage also offers a fully integrated HR system to enhance overall efficiency. The software includes a comprehensive employee and manager self-service platform, fostering better communication and interaction within companies. Engage ensures real-time information reporting compliance by integrating with various entities, including pension funds and banks.

“Achieving HMRC recognition is yet another exciting milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions across the globe and solidifies Engage’s reputation as a reliable and internationally recognised payroll and HR solution,” says Struwig.