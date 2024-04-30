Braintree qualifies as LS Retail Diamond Partner

Microsoft Partner Braintree has qualified as a 2024 LS Retail Diamond Partner.

This compliments Braintree’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Cloud ERP offering.

LS Retail is an embedded solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP cloud platform, written with the same code base which seamlessly unify as Braintree’s retail stack – an end-to-end solution for small medium and large retail enterprises.

The Diamond Partner level is the highest achievement for an LS Retail partner and involves meeting rigorous criteria, including customer satisfaction, unparalleled sales performance, certifications and a long-term commitment to supporting LS Retail Solutions.

The accomplishment includes additional benefits and discounts, including advanced training, priority support, and early access to new products and features. In addition, Diamond Partners are invited to serve on the company’s Partner Advisory Council, with direct interaction with LS Retail’s management team and active participation in the refinement of the LS Central and LS One Retail Solutions.

“Qualifying once again as a 2024 LS Retail Diamond Partner further entrenches Braintree as an expert in providing digital solutions to the dynamic and highly competitive retail and FMCG sectors across Africa. This recognition emphasises our ongoing commitment to excellence in delivering innovative solutions and excellent service to our customers,” says Avril Howes, strategic head: SMC Dynamics 365 Business Central at Braintree.

This is the fifth year that Braintree has qualified as a LS Retail Diamond Partner, after having been recognized as the Platinum Partner for two previous consecutive years.