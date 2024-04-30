Business Analyst (Supply Chain) LWPE – Eastern Cape Gqebera

- Drive Awareness: Evaluate real-time data, processes, user interactions, and client requirements to identify and improve underperforming systems.
- Facilitate Workshops: Lead workshops to capture user requirements and stories for project builds and sprints.
- Capture User Requirements: Collect user requirements in a clear format for incorporation into projects.
- Guide Development Teams: Develop technical knowledge to guide teams and document technical requirements.
- Lead Business Processes: Develop system prototypes to enhance efficiency and productivity.
- Manage Projects: Implement precise plans with clear communication at all levels.
- Ensure Quality Assurance: Evaluate and communicate quality assurance at every stage of development.
- Determine User Requirements: Define and develop user needs for production systems to maximize usability.
- Guide System Testing: Lead businesses through system testing.
- Contribute to Roadmap Development: Provide input for product delivery roadmap and align with client requirements.
- Collaborate with Stakeholders: Work with various business units to develop analyses and documentation, and communicate with production, managerial, and executive teams.
- Evaluate and Communicate: Continuously evaluate and analyze systems requirements, maintain systems processes, and provide monthly status reports.
- Create and Update Documentation: Author and update internal and external documentation and deliver requirements and documentation.
- Conduct Systems Analytics: Perform daily analytics to maximize effectiveness and resolve issues.
- Participate in Agile Ceremonies: Contribute to achieving scrum objectives.
- Develop Partnerships: Build relationships with partners for optimized systems integration and respond to managers’ and executives’ questions with research and recommendations.
- Test Systems and Guide Business: Develop test scenarios and guide business through testing to ensure all scenarios are tested and signed off.
- Document Requirements: Document both functional and non-functional requirements, including processes, workflows, and metrics.
- Track Scope Changes: Monitor scope changes throughout development to prevent scope creep and follow approval processes for new scope items.
- Stay Informed on Technologies: Keep up with modern technologies and guide the team on their impact on projects.
- Manage Project Status: Track the status of tasks and milestones and highlight delays that affect BA tasks.
- Demonstrate System Functionalities: Show system functionalities to business as part of sprint review ceremonies for acceptance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience
- Certificate in Business Analysis (Advantageous)
- +8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst (Applications – C#/Java)
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain
- Business Analyst
- requirements
- Agile
- Business Process