Business Analyst (Supply Chain) LWPE

Apr 30, 2024

  • Drive Awareness: Evaluate real-time data, processes, user interactions, and client requirements to identify and improve underperforming systems.

  • Facilitate Workshops: Lead workshops to capture user requirements and stories for project builds and sprints.

  • Capture User Requirements: Collect user requirements in a clear format for incorporation into projects.

  • Guide Development Teams: Develop technical knowledge to guide teams and document technical requirements.

  • Lead Business Processes: Develop system prototypes to enhance efficiency and productivity.

  • Manage Projects: Implement precise plans with clear communication at all levels.

  • Ensure Quality Assurance: Evaluate and communicate quality assurance at every stage of development.

  • Determine User Requirements: Define and develop user needs for production systems to maximize usability.

  • Guide System Testing: Lead businesses through system testing.

  • Contribute to Roadmap Development: Provide input for product delivery roadmap and align with client requirements.

  • Collaborate with Stakeholders: Work with various business units to develop analyses and documentation, and communicate with production, managerial, and executive teams.

  • Evaluate and Communicate: Continuously evaluate and analyze systems requirements, maintain systems processes, and provide monthly status reports.

  • Create and Update Documentation: Author and update internal and external documentation and deliver requirements and documentation.

  • Conduct Systems Analytics: Perform daily analytics to maximize effectiveness and resolve issues.

  • Participate in Agile Ceremonies: Contribute to achieving scrum objectives.

  • Develop Partnerships: Build relationships with partners for optimized systems integration and respond to managers’ and executives’ questions with research and recommendations.

  • Test Systems and Guide Business: Develop test scenarios and guide business through testing to ensure all scenarios are tested and signed off.

  • Document Requirements: Document both functional and non-functional requirements, including processes, workflows, and metrics.

  • Track Scope Changes: Monitor scope changes throughout development to prevent scope creep and follow approval processes for new scope items.

  • Stay Informed on Technologies: Keep up with modern technologies and guide the team on their impact on projects.

  • Manage Project Status: Track the status of tasks and milestones and highlight delays that affect BA tasks.

  • Demonstrate System Functionalities: Show system functionalities to business as part of sprint review ceremonies for acceptance.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience

  • Certificate in Business Analysis (Advantageous)

  • +8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst (Applications – C#/Java)

Desired Skills:

  • Supply Chain
  • Business Analyst
  • requirements
  • Agile
  • Business Process

