C# Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

We are looking for a C# developer responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts. Your primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Key Requirements and Knowledge

C#

.Net Framework

.Net core

React

SQL

Postgres

Mongodb

IIS Configuration and Deployment

.Net Web API

AutoMapper

Linq

Entity Framework

Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)

Visual studio

Visual Studio Code

RabbitMq

Jenkins

Git

DevExpress

Unit Testing

Responsibilities

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

Development C#

.NET

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Authorised financial services provider (FSP 46412) and registered credit provider (NCR CP 3994) of fast loans and additional financial services. We are also active members of the MFSA. The MFSA is a representative body of registered and legal microfinance credit providers.

