Are you passionate about deriving insights from data and solving complex business problems? We’re looking for a skilled Data Scientist to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.
What you’ll do:Enviroserv
- Define report requirements, identify data sources, and create engaging Power BI reports and dashboards.
- ETL data from SQL databases into Power BI and optimize DAX calculations for data analysis.
- Maintain, customize, and ensure the accuracy of dashboards while safeguarding data confidentiality with role-level security controls.
- Provide client training for effective Power BI use, stay updated on best practices, and support team members.
- Plan work priorities and deliverables, utilizing Power BI for daily data visualization with DAX coding.
- Analyse large data volumes for client reports, suggest technical improvements and identify process enhancements for quality management.
- Data Management and Architecture:
- Optimize data storage and retrieval systems to handle large volumes of financial data efficiently.
- Document and implement data governance processes to ensure data quality, integrity, and compliance with the group’s requirements.
- Assess existing systems and data architecture, and then conceptualize and propose potential improvements.
- Data Analysis and Modelling: Utilize statistical techniques, machine learning algorithms, and quantitative analysis to extract insights from financial data.
- Collaborate with investment team members to automate and refine existing models.
- Automate calculations, analysis, reporting, and manual processes performed by the investment team.
- Use data analysis and data-driven approaches to enhance the monitoring of data and investment decision-making.
Your Expertise:
- 3+ years of experience in data analysis, visualization, and Power BI development.
- Strong SQL and DAX skills for data handling and calculations.
- Proficient in simplifying complex financial concepts through visuals.
- Experience with financial data and investment reporting, as well as data warehousing/ ETL, is a plus.
- Excellent problem-solving, attention to detail, and communication skills.
- Strong analytical abilities, time management, and ability to work under pressure.
Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.
- A certificate in MS Power BI is advantageous.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery