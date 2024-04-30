Data Scientist

Are you passionate about deriving insights from data and solving complex business problems? We’re looking for a skilled Data Scientist to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you'll do:

Define report requirements, identify data sources, and create engaging Power BI reports and dashboards.

ETL data from SQL databases into Power BI and optimize DAX calculations for data analysis.

Maintain, customize, and ensure the accuracy of dashboards while safeguarding data confidentiality with role-level security controls.

Provide client training for effective Power BI use, stay updated on best practices, and support team members.

Plan work priorities and deliverables, utilizing Power BI for daily data visualization with DAX coding.

Analyse large data volumes for client reports, suggest technical improvements and identify process enhancements for quality management.

Data Management and Architecture:

Optimize data storage and retrieval systems to handle large volumes of financial data efficiently.

Document and implement data governance processes to ensure data quality, integrity, and compliance with the group’s requirements.

Assess existing systems and data architecture, and then conceptualize and propose potential improvements.

Data Analysis and Modelling: Utilize statistical techniques, machine learning algorithms, and quantitative analysis to extract insights from financial data.

Collaborate with investment team members to automate and refine existing models.

Automate calculations, analysis, reporting, and manual processes performed by the investment team.

Use data analysis and data-driven approaches to enhance the monitoring of data and investment decision-making.

Your Expertise:

3+ years of experience in data analysis, visualization, and Power BI development.

Strong SQL and DAX skills for data handling and calculations.

Proficient in simplifying complex financial concepts through visuals.

Experience with financial data and investment reporting, as well as data warehousing/ ETL, is a plus.

Excellent problem-solving, attention to detail, and communication skills.

Strong analytical abilities, time management, and ability to work under pressure.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.

A certificate in MS Power BI is advantageous.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

