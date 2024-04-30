Data Scientist

Apr 30, 2024

Are you passionate about deriving insights from data and solving complex business problems? We’re looking for a skilled Data Scientist to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:Enviroserv

  • Define report requirements, identify data sources, and create engaging Power BI reports and dashboards.

  • ETL data from SQL databases into Power BI and optimize DAX calculations for data analysis.

  • Maintain, customize, and ensure the accuracy of dashboards while safeguarding data confidentiality with role-level security controls.

  • Provide client training for effective Power BI use, stay updated on best practices, and support team members.

  • Plan work priorities and deliverables, utilizing Power BI for daily data visualization with DAX coding.

  • Analyse large data volumes for client reports, suggest technical improvements and identify process enhancements for quality management.

  • Data Management and Architecture:

  • Optimize data storage and retrieval systems to handle large volumes of financial data efficiently.

  • Document and implement data governance processes to ensure data quality, integrity, and compliance with the group’s requirements.

  • Assess existing systems and data architecture, and then conceptualize and propose potential improvements.

  • Data Analysis and Modelling: Utilize statistical techniques, machine learning algorithms, and quantitative analysis to extract insights from financial data.

  • Collaborate with investment team members to automate and refine existing models.

  • Automate calculations, analysis, reporting, and manual processes performed by the investment team.

  • Use data analysis and data-driven approaches to enhance the monitoring of data and investment decision-making.

Your Expertise:

  • 3+ years of experience in data analysis, visualization, and Power BI development.

  • Strong SQL and DAX skills for data handling and calculations.

  • Proficient in simplifying complex financial concepts through visuals.

  • Experience with financial data and investment reporting, as well as data warehousing/ ETL, is a plus.

  • Excellent problem-solving, attention to detail, and communication skills.

  • Strong analytical abilities, time management, and ability to work under pressure.

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.

  • A certificate in MS Power BI is advantageous.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

