Frontend Angular Developer

Are you a Frontend Angular Developer ready to steer your career towards the thrilling realm of automotive technology? Buckle up, because we’ve got an exhilarating opportunity for you to rev up your skills and drive innovation!

Essential Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Frontend Technologies: Angular 10, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, PostgreSQL, Maven, X-Ray, Experience in testing (unit testing)

Tools: Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence, BitBucket, Github.

Desired Skills:

angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

