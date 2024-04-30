Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full Stack Web Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of designing, developing, and maintaining dynamic web applications. As a Full Stack Web Developer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions. Your responsibilities will include integrating third-party APIs and ensuring system stability.
What you’ll do:
- Design, develop, and maintain dynamic web applications using AngularJS, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Node.js.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
- Integrate third-party APIs and web services to enhance application functionality and data exchange.
- Deploy, monitor, and maintain web applications on Linux servers, addressing issues promptly to minimize downtime.
- Develop and maintain frontend features using AngularJS framework, ensuring high performance and responsiveness of web applications.
- Design and implement RESTful APIs for seamless communication between frontend and backend systems.
- Integrate databases such as SQL Server and MySQL to store and retrieve application data.
- Implement authentication and authorization mechanisms using JWT and OAuth 2.0 for secure user access.
- Collaborate with UI/UX designers and QA engineers to deliver high-quality software products.
- Deploy applications to cloud platforms, ensuring scalability and reliability.
- Collaborate with DevOps teams to streamline deployment processes and implement continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
- Provide technical support to testers, addressing issues related to web application functionality and system performance.
- Document processes and troubleshooting steps for knowledge sharing and team collaboration.
Your Expertise:
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Web Developer or similar role.
- Proficient in AngularJS, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, JWT, OAuth 2.0.
- Experience deploying applications to cloud platforms.
- Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines, DevOps practices, and version control systems (Git).
- Ability to develop cutting-edge web applications, integrate APIs, and ensure system reliability and security.
Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery