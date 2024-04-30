Jnr – Mid Software Test Analyst (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications as the next Jnr – Mid Software Test Analyst sought by a provider of Enterprise Management, Media, Accounting and Business Intelligence applications to join its team. Your core responsibility will be testing business and financial applications. You will also identify User experience issues while you define, generate and refine quality-related metrics. You will need at least 3 years’ work experience in Software Testing with demonstrated success with Quality Assurance concepts, test plan / test case definition and problem analysis and be able breakdown work into small deliverables and estimate time to complete work.

DUTIES:

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Identify User experience issues.

Own and drive test processes and partner with other disciplines to deliver high quality solutions.

Work with QA Lead to ensure highest quality software being released.

Collaborate with other team members.

Report writing.

Serve as a technical and methodological subject matter expert in all areas regarding quality analysis, testable design and deployment.

Define, generate and refine quality-related metrics.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years’ experience in Software Testing.

Demonstrated success with Quality Assurance concepts, test plan / test case definition and problem analysis.

Be able to breakdown work into small deliverables.

Able to estimate time to complete work.

Advantageous –

Additional industry recognized Quality Assurance / Engineering Certifications.

Exposure to ERP / Accounting Systems.

Exposure to Azure DevOps – Test Plans.

Familiarity with SQL.

Automated testing experience (Selenium, Cypress).

System integrations (Postman or SoapUI).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good interpersonal and communication skills to effectively understand requirements and explain uncertainties in a team environment.

Fast and willing learner.

COMMENTS:

