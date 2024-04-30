Project Manager IT

Snr Supply Chain PM

Hybrid – 2 days on-site in Cape Town (candidate must be Cape Town-based or willing to relocate)

Contract: 4-5 months with renewal (long term project)

We are seeking an experienced Senior Supply Chain Project Manager to join our dynamic team. This role offers the opportunity to lead strategic projects in a fast-paced and diverse retail environment.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Lead and oversee end-to-end project management activities within the supply chain function, focusing on process optimization, system implementations, and operational enhancements.

Utilize your expertise in COTS/ERP systems to drive the implementation, integration, and optimization of technology solutions across the supply chain, from procurement to distribution.

Manage and collaborate with multicultural project teams, fostering an inclusive and collaborative work environment conducive to high performance and success.

Coordinate and communicate effectively with cross-continent teams, leveraging technology and best practices to bridge geographical and cultural barriers.

Develop comprehensive project plans, budgets, and resource allocations, monitoring progress and mitigating risks to ensure on-time and within-budget delivery.

Act as a liaison between supply chain stakeholders, including logistics, procurement, and inventory management teams, to gather requirements, manage expectations, and drive consensus.

Provide leadership, guidance, and mentorship to project team members, promoting professional growth, accountability, and excellence.

Implement project management methodologies and tools tailored to the retail industry, ensuring adherence to standards and continuous improvement.

Prepare and present project status reports, dashboards, and insights to senior management, highlighting key milestones, risks, and opportunities.

Foster a culture of innovation, continuous improvement, and customer-centricity, driving initiatives to enhance supply chain efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Requirements:

Degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related field. Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of progressive experience in project management, with a focus on supply chain management within the retail industry.

Proven track record of successfully managing large-scale supply chain projects involving COTS/ERP systems within retail organizations. – NON NEGOTIABLE

Experience in managing multicultural teams and fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Demonstrated ability to effectively lead and coordinate cross-continent project teams, leveraging virtual collaboration tools and techniques.

Proficiency in project management methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, or Prince2, with relevant certifications preferred.

Strong interpersonal, communication, and negotiation skills, with the ability to build rapport and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Strategic thinker with strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities, capable of driving initiatives to drive business outcomes.

Comfortable working in a hybrid environment, with a minimum of 2 days per week on-site in Cape Town CBD.

Passion for the retail industry and a customer-centric mindset, with a desire to make a meaningful impact on supply chain performance and customer satisfaction.

Please note the above spec is only a guideline, actual responsibilities might differ and can be discussed upon interview.

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

COTS

ERP

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position