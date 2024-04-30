Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you passionate about developing innovative solutions using Python? We’re looking for a skilled Python Developer to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

FastAPI Setup and Endpoints – authentication, role-based endpoints, vectorization of documents, RAG model check, scan results.

Langchain configuration – Ingesting of documents and text chunking, vectorizing, prompt templates, retrieval chains, LLM parameters, Retriever filters, and output parser classes.

Python project environment setup.

Code Reviews.

Technical Testing.

Hosting environment setup with Azure, including DNS, Identity, Certificate Management, and Load balancing.

Functional testing for Accuracy and Factual correctness.

Your Expertise:

5 years of Python development experience.

1 year of Langchain experience.

2 years of Microsoft Azure SQL development experience.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Personal Attributes:

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract position

Location: Johannesburg

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

