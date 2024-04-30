Quality food system administrator at Rhodes Food Group – Western Cape Tulbagh

Maintenance and administration of the Food Safety and Quality Management System and Document Control.

Responsibilities:

Food Safety & Quality Systems Documentation:

Reviewing the policies and procedures, work instructions and related food safety and quality systems documentation at frequencies stipulated in the control of documented information procedures.

Controlling the distribution of documents by ensuring that new/revised documents are distributed, and obsolete documents are destroyed as detailed in the relevant procedures.

This function requires co-operation with various levels of employees in the organization.

Liaising with the QA Technologist, QC Manager, Lab Manager and other departmental managers on new documents/requirements and changes to existing documents and procedures.

Updating the HACCP Trigger Register in line with planning of changes, by identifying documentation and or processes affected and the status of FSMS updating, in-line with changes.

Coordinate Mock Recalls and Traceability Exercises Internally and during External Audits.

Provide feedback on performance to the relevant teams.

Supplier Quality Assurance:

Maintaining Master Files for Specifications for raw material, ingredients, equipment, packaging etc.

Manage QCs receiving raw materials and related paperwork such as COAs/COCs and in liaison with the laboratory ensure effective intake inspections on raw materials are carried out.

Elevating any trends or concerns arising from SQA to the Procurement Manager and relevant manage

Maintaining the Supplier Risk Matrix with regards to Raw Material and Packaging specifications and related documents such as certificates and Self-Assessment Questionnaires.

Organise Annual Supplier Review meetings and document minutes thereof.

Customer Needs and Communication:

Manage customer specifications in liaison with the Technical /QC/ Lab Manager, RFG Commercial Team and respective customer or representative thereof.

Conduct customer label review in liaison with RFG Commercial Team and Technical Manager

Ensure effective communication on issues related to customers and actioning of customer request such as product nutrition testing.

Ensure effective management of application of dispensations.

Manage all customer systems portals, ensure login details are active and relevant documentation up to date.

Training:

Liaising with the QA Technologist, Lab Manager and QC Manager with Induction Training, General Refresher training requirements for example Good Manufacturing practices and other training as needed.

Reviewing training material and evaluations for site specific training such as CCPs and key control points.

Management of the Technical Training Schedule.

Internal Audits:

Coordinate implementation of the Internal Audit Schedule.

Monitoring the execution and effectiveness of Internal auditing.

Internal Audit training as required.

Manage the non-conformance register, Review Internal audit non-conformance trends and lease with the technical Manager on trends identified.

Verification of corrections and corrective actions for internal audit non-conformances raised.

Technical:

Assist the Technical Manager in External Audits ensuring that all systems document

are up to date and assist in closing out non-conformances raised during these audits.

Complete projects as assigned by the Technical Manager

Conduct any other duties assigned by the Technical Manager in line with the food safety

and quality management systems requirements and business-related activities.

Requirements:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Excellent organizing, planning skills

Excellent communication skills on all levels

Ability to prioritize work to cope with wide spectrum of responsibilities

High attention to detail

Ability to organize a significant amount of documentation

Ability to accurately record information

Ability to be pro-active, thorough, self-motivated, customer focused

Ability to work in a high-pressured environment

Qualification:

Tertiary qualifications in Food Science or Food Technology

Experience:

Minimum 3 years quality assurance experience in a food processing operation

Excellent Knowledge and experience of quality management System (ISO), food processing operations, food safety (HACCP), food hygiene and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Advance Computer Literacy (MS Office) EXCEL, WORD, POWERPOINT, OUTLOOK

Desired Skills:

Food safety

Quality control systems

ISO

Food hygiene

Administration

GMP

