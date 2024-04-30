Quality food system administrator at Rhodes Food Group – Western Cape Tulbagh

Apr 30, 2024

Maintenance and administration of the Food Safety and Quality Management System and Document Control.

Responsibilities:

Food Safety & Quality Systems Documentation:

  • Reviewing the policies and procedures, work instructions and related food safety and quality systems documentation at frequencies stipulated in the control of documented information procedures.
  • Controlling the distribution of documents by ensuring that new/revised documents are distributed, and obsolete documents are destroyed as detailed in the relevant procedures.
  • This function requires co-operation with various levels of employees in the organization.
  • Liaising with the QA Technologist, QC Manager, Lab Manager and other departmental managers on new documents/requirements and changes to existing documents and procedures.
  • Updating the HACCP Trigger Register in line with planning of changes, by identifying documentation and or processes affected and the status of FSMS updating, in-line with changes.
  • Coordinate Mock Recalls and Traceability Exercises Internally and during External Audits.
  • Provide feedback on performance to the relevant teams.

Supplier Quality Assurance:

  • Maintaining Master Files for Specifications for raw material, ingredients, equipment, packaging etc.
  • Manage QCs receiving raw materials and related paperwork such as COAs/COCs and in liaison with the laboratory ensure effective intake inspections on raw materials are carried out.
  • Elevating any trends or concerns arising from SQA to the Procurement Manager and relevant manage
  • Maintaining the Supplier Risk Matrix with regards to Raw Material and Packaging specifications and related documents such as certificates and Self-Assessment Questionnaires.
  • Organise Annual Supplier Review meetings and document minutes thereof.

Customer Needs and Communication:

  • Manage customer specifications in liaison with the Technical /QC/ Lab Manager, RFG Commercial Team and respective customer or representative thereof.
  • Conduct customer label review in liaison with RFG Commercial Team and Technical Manager
  • Ensure effective communication on issues related to customers and actioning of customer request such as product nutrition testing.
  • Ensure effective management of application of dispensations.
  • Manage all customer systems portals, ensure login details are active and relevant documentation up to date.

Training:

  • Liaising with the QA Technologist, Lab Manager and QC Manager with Induction Training, General Refresher training requirements for example Good Manufacturing practices and other training as needed.
  • Reviewing training material and evaluations for site specific training such as CCPs and key control points.
  • Management of the Technical Training Schedule.

Internal Audits:

  • Coordinate implementation of the Internal Audit Schedule.
  • Monitoring the execution and effectiveness of Internal auditing.
  • Internal Audit training as required.
  • Manage the non-conformance register, Review Internal audit non-conformance trends and lease with the technical Manager on trends identified.
  • Verification of corrections and corrective actions for internal audit non-conformances raised.

Technical:

  • Assist the Technical Manager in External Audits ensuring that all systems document
    are up to date and assist in closing out non-conformances raised during these audits.
  • Document monthly QMS meeting minutes.
  • Complete projects as assigned by the Technical Manager
  • Conduct any other duties assigned by the Technical Manager in line with the food safety
  • and quality management systems requirements and business-related activities.
Requirements:

  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • Excellent organizing, planning skills
  • Excellent communication skills on all levels
  • Ability to prioritize work to cope with wide spectrum of responsibilities
  • High attention to detail
  • Ability to organize a significant amount of documentation
  • Ability to accurately record information
  • Ability to be pro-active, thorough, self-motivated, customer focused
  • Ability to work in a high-pressured environment

Qualification:

  • Tertiary qualifications in Food Science or Food Technology

Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years quality assurance experience in a food processing operation

  • Excellent Knowledge and experience of quality management System (ISO), food processing operations, food safety (HACCP), food hygiene and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

  • Advance Computer Literacy (MS Office) EXCEL, WORD, POWERPOINT, OUTLOOK

Desired Skills:

  • Food safety
  • Quality control systems
  • ISO
  • Food hygiene
  • Administration
  • GMP

