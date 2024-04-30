Quality food system administrator at Rhodes Food Group – Western Cape Tulbagh

Maintenance and administration of the Food Safety and Quality Management System and Document Control.
Responsibilities:
Food Safety & Quality Systems Documentation:
- Reviewing the policies and procedures, work instructions and related food safety and quality systems documentation at frequencies stipulated in the control of documented information procedures.
- Controlling the distribution of documents by ensuring that new/revised documents are distributed, and obsolete documents are destroyed as detailed in the relevant procedures.
- This function requires co-operation with various levels of employees in the organization.
- Liaising with the QA Technologist, QC Manager, Lab Manager and other departmental managers on new documents/requirements and changes to existing documents and procedures.
- Updating the HACCP Trigger Register in line with planning of changes, by identifying documentation and or processes affected and the status of FSMS updating, in-line with changes.
- Coordinate Mock Recalls and Traceability Exercises Internally and during External Audits.
- Provide feedback on performance to the relevant teams.
Supplier Quality Assurance:
- Maintaining Master Files for Specifications for raw material, ingredients, equipment, packaging etc.
- Manage QCs receiving raw materials and related paperwork such as COAs/COCs and in liaison with the laboratory ensure effective intake inspections on raw materials are carried out.
- Elevating any trends or concerns arising from SQA to the Procurement Manager and relevant manage
- Maintaining the Supplier Risk Matrix with regards to Raw Material and Packaging specifications and related documents such as certificates and Self-Assessment Questionnaires.
- Organise Annual Supplier Review meetings and document minutes thereof.
Customer Needs and Communication:
- Manage customer specifications in liaison with the Technical /QC/ Lab Manager, RFG Commercial Team and respective customer or representative thereof.
- Conduct customer label review in liaison with RFG Commercial Team and Technical Manager
- Ensure effective communication on issues related to customers and actioning of customer request such as product nutrition testing.
- Ensure effective management of application of dispensations.
- Manage all customer systems portals, ensure login details are active and relevant documentation up to date.
Training:
- Liaising with the QA Technologist, Lab Manager and QC Manager with Induction Training, General Refresher training requirements for example Good Manufacturing practices and other training as needed.
- Reviewing training material and evaluations for site specific training such as CCPs and key control points.
- Management of the Technical Training Schedule.
Internal Audits:
- Coordinate implementation of the Internal Audit Schedule.
- Monitoring the execution and effectiveness of Internal auditing.
- Internal Audit training as required.
- Manage the non-conformance register, Review Internal audit non-conformance trends and lease with the technical Manager on trends identified.
- Verification of corrections and corrective actions for internal audit non-conformances raised.
Technical:
- Assist the Technical Manager in External Audits ensuring that all systems document
are up to date and assist in closing out non-conformances raised during these audits.
- Document monthly QMS meeting minutes.
- Complete projects as assigned by the Technical Manager
- Conduct any other duties assigned by the Technical Manager in line with the food safety
- and quality management systems requirements and business-related activities.
- Conduct any other duties assigned by the Technical Manager in line with the food safety
and quality management systems requirements and business-related activities.
Requirements:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Excellent organizing, planning skills
- Excellent communication skills on all levels
- Ability to prioritize work to cope with wide spectrum of responsibilities
- High attention to detail
- Ability to organize a significant amount of documentation
- Ability to accurately record information
- Ability to be pro-active, thorough, self-motivated, customer focused
- Ability to work in a high-pressured environment
Qualification:
- Tertiary qualifications in Food Science or Food Technology
Experience:
-
Minimum 3 years quality assurance experience in a food processing operation
-
Excellent Knowledge and experience of quality management System (ISO), food processing operations, food safety (HACCP), food hygiene and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
- Advance Computer Literacy (MS Office) EXCEL, WORD, POWERPOINT, OUTLOOK
Desired Skills:
- Food safety
- Quality control systems
- ISO
- Food hygiene
- Administration
- GMP