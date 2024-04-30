SAP EDI Consultant

Unlock Efficiency, Seamlessly Connect, SAP EDI Consultant, poised to perfect !!!

In Cape Town’s embrace, where beauty meets tech,Empowering Oil Giants, we redefine the spec.

Streamline operations, with expertise refined,

Join our journey, where innovation shines.

World-leading solutions, in the African sunshine!

Candidate Requirements

Understand the South Africa Oil Industry EDI Platform business requirements

Design and implement solutions

Conduct Integration Test

Support in UAT, Training and cutover

Functional and Technical knowledge of South Africa Oil Industry EDI Platform

Exerperience in SAP S/4HANA SDM and TSW

IS Oil Industry Experience

Desired Skills:

EDI

Oil

SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position