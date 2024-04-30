Unlock Efficiency, Seamlessly Connect, SAP EDI Consultant, poised to perfect !!!
Candidate Requirements
- Understand the South Africa Oil Industry EDI Platform business requirements
- Design and implement solutions
- Conduct Integration Test
- Support in UAT, Training and cutover
- Functional and Technical knowledge of South Africa Oil Industry EDI Platform
- Exerperience in SAP S/4HANA SDM and TSW
- IS Oil Industry Experience
Desired Skills:
- EDI
- Oil
- SAP