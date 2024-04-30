Solutions Architect – Mining Industry (Networks, Servers & Storage) at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Accenture is looking for a qualified and experienced South Africa based Solutions Architect for Networks, Servers and Storage, to join the team and work with a range of Mining clients to deliver solution and service excellence. The successful candidate is required to demonstrate experience in IT & OT server and storage infrastructure platforms from physical stand-alone servers, virtualised clusters to cloud IaaS.

The role

As the Solutions Architect for Infrastructure with extensive experience you will lead and retain accountability for the successful delivery of the network server and storage related projects, driving customer satisfaction, and daily operations relating to these platforms. You will be acting as a specialist providing expertise and direction to the internal team as well as assisting our clients with the designs (High-level and Low-Level Designs), configuration, and implementation of solutions. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the client standards are considered and applied, and the infrastructure is managed, monitored, and maintained to a high working standard.

Job Description:

Provide leadership on the development of a unified approach, vision, strategy and roadmap for Network, servers and storage services,

Provide thought leadership, on new technologies and trends,

Performs troubleshooting to isolate and diagnose complex problems,

Documents systems with using diagrams, inventory spreadsheets and other tools,

Be involved in scrutinising designs and assessing selection of hardware and software,

Must maintain influential knowledge of industry trends and innovation,

Where required provide architecture and design services, presentation to an enterprise architecture team for approvals on HLD and LLD’s,

Define configurations based on experience and interpretation of OEM best practises and client standards,

Provide assessment on existing deployments against designs and agreed configurations.

Must understand other domains such as CCTV and security.

Must be able to digest and understand new technologies outside of the just the network, servers and storage realm.

Network design, future network direction

Performs network troubleshooting to isolate and diagnose complex network problems

Documents network systems with network diagrams, inventory spreadsheets and other tools

May design network or portions of a network that include selection of hardware and software

The role must maintain influential knowledge of industry trends and innovation in network technologies

Providing network architecture and design services that define EA Enterprise and Business Process Mapping.

Define network technology strategies, best practices, guidelines and standards based on emerging technologies and EA IT’s strategic direction

Develop a high performing, highly available distributed LTE, mesh, ethernet network infrastructure which is able to meet application roadmaps capable of adapting to security requirements

Optimizing and evolving the current network for performance, resiliency and availability.

Qualifications

Essential skills and experience:

5 Years Network Design and Implementation

5 Years Hyper converged Infrastructure experience

3 Years Cloud platforms experience

5 Years Backup technologies experience hardware and software

10 Years general Server and storage experience

Experience in working in Data Centres

Desirable knowledge:

Knowledge across the entire infrastructure stack LAN, WAN, Security, Data Centres

CCIE, CCNP, CCDP or CCNA

HP, Dell, Nutanix converged infrastructure

Backup and recovery technologies (Site Recovery Manager)

TOGAF

ITIL

Data Centre Migrations

BSc Computer Science (Relevant))

Project Management Qualification (advantageous)

Business or Management Qualification (advantageous)

