Web Developer/Frontend Developer (Uvongo – KZN) – KwaZulu-Natal Uvongo

Position Overview:

We are seeking a skilled Web Developer / Frontend Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in enhancing user experience across our digital platforms, ensuring seamless navigation and interactive interfaces. Collaborating closely with the design and development teams, the successful candidate will contribute to the creation of engaging educational experiences and recruitment solutions.

Responsibilities:

-Develop and maintain responsive frontend components and interfaces for our digital platforms.

-Collaborate with designers and backend developers to implement visually appealing and user-friendly features.

-Optimize web applications for maximum speed and scalability.

-Ensure cross-browser and cross-device compatibility.

-Conduct thorough testing of web applications to identify and address any issues.

-Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve frontend development practices.

-Work closely with stakeholders to understand project requirements and deliver high-quality solutions within deadlines.

-Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues as needed.

Requirements:

-Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Web Development, or a related field

-Proven experience as a Frontend Developer or similar role.

-Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

-Strong understanding of frontend frameworks such as React, [URL Removed] or Angular.

-Experience with version control systems, such as Git.

-Knowledge of responsive design principles and techniques.

-Familiarity with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

-Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

-Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

-Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Nice to Have:

-Experience with backend development technologies (e.g., Node.js, Python, Ruby on Rails).

-Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

-Knowledge of SEO principles and best practices.

-Understanding of web accessibility standards.

Desired Skills:

Web Design

Web Development

About The Employer:

About our client:

We are a digital education company that offers a complete career solution. Partnering with the world’s leading training providers and the United Kingdom’s biggest recruitment specialists, we future-proof your career through mentor-led online learning and recruitment opportunities. Founded in 2009, we have a strong footprint in the Project Management, Business Analysis and IT education space in the UK market.

We specialise in creating UK-accredited training packages especially suited for new career seekers and career changers as well as seasoned professionals.

