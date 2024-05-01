Junior D365 F&O Developer – Gauteng Pretoria West

May 1, 2024

As a Junior D365 F&O Developer, you will embark on an exciting journey to learn and contribute to the development of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (D365 F&O) solutions. This position offers the flexibility of hybrid working from home and onsite, Job will provide ample training and guidance for candidates with a passion for IT. No prior work experience required.

Learning and Development:

  • Collaborate with senior developers and functional consultants to understand business requirements.

  • Participate in training sessions to gain proficiency in D365 F&O development tools, including X++ and Visual Studio.

  • Acquire hands-on experience by working on real-world projects.

Solution Development:

  • Assist in designing, coding, and customizing D365 F&O modules.
  • Implement enhancements and configurations under the guidance of senior team members.
  • Pay meticulous attention to detail while writing code.

Technical Support:

  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical and functional issues related to D365 F&O.
  • Learn to optimize code for performance and maintainability.
  • Document solutions and contribute to knowledge sharing.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
  • Passion for IT: A genuine interest in technology and eagerness to learn.
  • Attention to Detail: Ability to meticulously follow coding standards and guidelines.
  • Collaboration: Willingness to work closely with team members and learn from experienced developers.
  • Adaptability: Openness to learning new technologies and methodologies.

Additional Information:

  • Position is full-time.
  • Remote work from home and onsite
  • Training and mentorship will be provided

Desired Skills:

  • Program Code
  • Business logic
  • Commucation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

