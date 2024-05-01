As a Junior D365 F&O Developer, you will embark on an exciting journey to learn and contribute to the development of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (D365 F&O) solutions. This position offers the flexibility of hybrid working from home and onsite, Job will provide ample training and guidance for candidates with a passion for IT. No prior work experience required.
Learning and Development:
- Collaborate with senior developers and functional consultants to understand business requirements.
-
Participate in training sessions to gain proficiency in D365 F&O development tools, including X++ and Visual Studio.
-
Acquire hands-on experience by working on real-world projects.
Solution Development:
- Assist in designing, coding, and customizing D365 F&O modules.
- Implement enhancements and configurations under the guidance of senior team members.
- Pay meticulous attention to detail while writing code.
Technical Support:
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical and functional issues related to D365 F&O.
- Learn to optimize code for performance and maintainability.
- Document solutions and contribute to knowledge sharing.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
- Passion for IT: A genuine interest in technology and eagerness to learn.
- Attention to Detail: Ability to meticulously follow coding standards and guidelines.
- Collaboration: Willingness to work closely with team members and learn from experienced developers.
- Adaptability: Openness to learning new technologies and methodologies.
Additional Information:
- Position is full-time.
- Remote work from home and onsite
- Training and mentorship will be provided
Desired Skills:
- Program Code
- Business logic
- Commucation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree