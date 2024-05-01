Senior D365 F&O Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a Senior D365 F&O Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (D365 F&O) solutions. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams, contribute to project success, and ensure the highest quality of code and system performance. This position offers the flexibility of remote work from home. Position can be either contract or full-time based on candidate preference.

Solution Development:

Design, develop, and customize D365 F&O modules, integrations, and extensions.

Implement enhancements, customizations, and configurations based on business requirements.

Optimize code for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

Technical Expertise:

Utilize your extensive knowledge of D365 F&O development tools, including X++ and Visual Studio.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to D365 F&O implementations.

Collaborate with functional consultants to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Project Delivery:

Participate in full project lifecycle, from requirements gathering to deployment.

Work closely with project managers, business analysts, and stakeholders to meet project milestones.

Ensure timely delivery of high-quality solutions.

Quality Assurance:

Conduct unit testing, integration testing, and performance testing.

Review and optimize existing code.

Maintain documentation for developed solutions.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in D365 F&O development.

Proficiency in X++, Visual Studio, and D365 F&O development tools.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Additional Information:

Remote work from home is available.

Position can be either contract or full-time based on candidate preference

Desired Skills:

Business logic

Code review

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

