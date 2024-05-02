Angular Developer (with BI project/course completed) 1 year contract – hybrid (TB) – Gauteng Gauteng

May 2, 2024

  • Ensure that the applications/systems are operating efficiently, troubleshoot, resolve queries, sort out technical issues, maintenance, support etc. whilst having a good understanding of BI.

  • Job will involve 80% reports and 20% application development (no new development currently – more maintenance and support work).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • BI certification (advantage).

  • 3 to 5 year’s minimum experience required as an Angular Developer with strong SQL exp. (Stored procedure and queries development) AND must have some BI tools experience or must have completed a BI course or played around in this space (preferably Power BI).

  • Must have excellent communication skills (must be able to communicate at a high level dealing with CEO and CFO).

Technical skills required (compulsory):

  • Must be very strong SQL – Store procedures and queries development.

  • Any of these BI Tools (Power BI / Tableau / Qlik / QlikView etc.)

  • JavaScript

  • TypeScript

  • Angular Framework

  • Angular Express

  • Node.js

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Angular Developer
  • Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position