Angular Developer (with BI project/course completed) 1 year contract – hybrid (TB)

- Ensure that the applications/systems are operating efficiently, troubleshoot, resolve queries, sort out technical issues, maintenance, support etc. whilst having a good understanding of BI.
- Job will involve 80% reports and 20% application development (no new development currently – more maintenance and support work).
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- BI certification (advantage).
- 3 to 5 year’s minimum experience required as an Angular Developer with strong SQL exp. (Stored procedure and queries development) AND must have some BI tools experience or must have completed a BI course or played around in this space (preferably Power BI).
- Must have excellent communication skills (must be able to communicate at a high level dealing with CEO and CFO).
Technical skills required (compulsory):
- Must be very strong SQL – Store procedures and queries development.
- Any of these BI Tools (Power BI / Tableau / Qlik / QlikView etc.)
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Angular Framework
- Angular Express
- Node.js
