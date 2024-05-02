Automation Tester – Western Cape Bellville

We are looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join our dynamic team on a Hybrid basis in Cape Town (Essential to be available to work in Cape Town)

Works autonomously and acts as a senior providing professional advice, managing and/or coordinating the work of others. Maintains the status of project and monitors the activities of team members, leading Quality Engineering projects using available test frameworks and tools and establishing project plans with on-time and on-budget project goals.

Responsibility and Duties

Leads multiple phases of a project and/or multiple projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.

Write high quality scripts in a chosen tool and builds into a scenario to test defined non-functional / functional use cases.

Coordinate the information gathering and reporting process, conducting research to define problems, and preparing responses to anticipated questions.

Prepares utilities or tools or accelerators to enhance the test infrastructure and frameworks.

Supports test management in developing project plans and tracking against key milestone dates.

Develops a network to support and add value to client engagements including company, clients, and external professional networks.

Provides detailed advice to the team regarding the application of technologies.

Creates traceability records, from test cases back to requirements, reports on system quality and collects metrics on test cases.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field, or equivalent work experience

ISTQB Certification

Additional course or certification in Quality Engineering

Additional Requirements

Minimum 5 Years Experience

Excellent time management skills

Sound knowledge of Selenium and Springboot

Strong Experience in Test Automation

Development languages; C#, Java.

Use of testing tools and frameworks (E.g., Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira).

Performance and load testing exposure/experience.

Experience in Agile delivery and exposure to Test Driven Development, Behavior Driven

Development (BDD) in a continuous delivery model.

Test analysis & design experience.

