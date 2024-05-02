Business Analyst (CPT/JHB Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A strategic-thinking Business Analyst looking for an opportunity to make a real impact on the lives of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, and be part of a collaborative and dynamic team, is sought by our client, an EdTech company. You will take charge of projects to understand business requirements, map/document “AS-IS” processes and then define “To-Be” processes while working in an Agile environment to determine and deliver epics, features and user stories. You will require an Agile and/or BA or relevant tertiary qualification in IT OR a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering with at least 3+ years hands-on work experience in a similar role including requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g., Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

DUTIES:

Take the lead on projects to understand business requirements.

Map/Document “AS-IS” processes and then define “To-Be” processes.

Lead business engagements and work closely with all stakeholders across IT and business to ensure that the business needs are defined and that the most appropriate solution is selected and implemented.

Work in an Agile environment to determine and deliver epics, features and user stories.

Maintain the Agile backlogs accordingly.

Define business cases as required, effectively documenting business processes and business requirements.

Effectively document functional requirements specifications.

Analyse systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

Define and execute test cases and facilitate business Acceptance Testing.

Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Google Meets or in person to extract information.

Facilitate the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where it may be necessary.

Maintain a deep understanding of the company’s systems and processes, and comfortable to decline requests that do not comply with the product vision.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Agile and/or BA or relevant tertiary qualification in IT; or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science; Engineering; any proven experience-based equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years hands-on experience related to Business Analysis, System Analysis, Agile environment experience and Project Management experience highly recommended.

Able to structure and process complex business requirements and translate these to feasible development ideas.

Understands and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g., Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

MS Office, Gmail, the Google ecosystem of services, Jira (essential), Lucidchart (advantageous).

SQL or development knowledge advantageous.

The successful candidate will be working remotely most of the time. However, candidates must be able to get to the Cape Town/JHB office, client offices or workshop venues as and when required.

Must have stable Wi-Fi or fibre connection at home, however every new team member is provided with a state-of-the-art laptop and mobile device.

ATTRIBUTES:

Remain curious and eager to improve professional skills.

Must be technically strong with a passion for technology as a whole.

Demonstrate a willingness to learn and impart knowledge onto others.

Works well under pressure and meets deadlines.

Adjust quickly to changing priorities and conditions.

Copes effectively with complexity and change.

Innovative problem solver (there will be no shortage of opportunities to learn and try new things).

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment (this is very important if you want to succeed).

Able to act without being told.

Analytical thinker with attention to detail.

Business insight.

Can act ethically and truthfully.

Communicates effectively with all stakeholders.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

