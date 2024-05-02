Business Analyst – Western Cape Oakdale

Role:

The role of the Business Analyst is to ensure the smooth and effective running the Intermediary Support and Compliance business systems and applications, related processes, and integration points with other systems and applications. The role is also responsible to reduce and prevent any business risks associated with the use of system and to manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified or suggested.

What will make you successful in this role?

The role is responsible to:

Identify, analyse, and define business requirements received from Business Owners, Subject matter experts and/or Project teams.

Make recommendations for the enhancement or replacement of existing applications used with modern, practical, cost-effective solutions.

Identify opportunities where new technology; digital developments and/or automation can be value adding.

Clearly document and articulate business requirements to development- and testing teams using appropriate solution diagrams, user stories, use cases or high-level functional requirements documents.

Ensure the final deliverable meets project and business specifications and qualifications.

Sign off User Acceptance Testing and Business Readiness Testing.

Assist with production enquiries.

Qualifications and experience:

Degree or Diploma in Business / System Analysis or similar qualification

3-5 years business analyst experience in the financial services industry

Experience in implementing new technology, digitization, automation etc.

Agile experience

Exposure to user experience design, human centered analysis and design will be an advantage

Knowledge and skills

IT/Systems/Tools:

Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be an advantage

Knowledge of PPO, JIRA, and Confluence

Working knowledge of the SAFe Agile methodology will be an advantage

Business:

Sound financial services industry knowledge/context

Our clients knowledge

Sales and advice processes/steps/standards/guidelines

Financial services compliance legislation/regulations (incl. FAIS, TCF, PPI etc.)

Core competencies:

Being resilient

Collaborates

Cultivates Innovation

Customer Focus

Drives results

Personal Attributes:

Effective at building partnerships

Analytical with an eye to enhance systems and processes

Willing to influence the thinking of stakeholders

Comfortable having to collaborate with various role-players

Able to maintain performance under pressure

Effective leadership skills

Desired Skills:

Financial service industry

Agile

Jira

