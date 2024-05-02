ICT Support Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Duties and Responsibilities:

Desktop Support

Answers, evaluates and prioritises logged requests for assistance from users requiring assistance with catalogue of services requests

Logs and tracks calls using the incident and problem management database provided through the service desk

Handles problem recognition (catalogue of services), isolation, resolution and follows on routine user incidents, and refers the undefined tasks (those not on the catalogue of services) to the campus Senior Support for resolution and further definition.

Provide IT support to Staff, Students and Lecturers.

Software and Hardware Installations and Support for Software and Hardware Installations

Installs desktop and laptop computers for use on campus with the relevant authorised software and completes the relevant documentation

Installs hardware and peripheral components such as monitors, keyboards, printers and disk drives

Assists with set up and support for venues on campus or for training use

Conducts regular and periodic testing of ICT testing equipment in campus venues to ensure operability, including but not limited to:

– PCs

– Audio visual equipment

– Access point

– Office automation

– and fixes any issues identified

Information Technology Administrative Functions

Liaises with service provides on information technology equipment and maintenance thereof

Administers and maintains the ICT asset register and equipment tracker and completes necessary finance documents e.g. disposals

Administers and maintains software, as per the agreed software list

Maintains the information technology storeroom, server room and office by keeping it neat and tidy and free of any health and safety risks

Trains and orientates staff on the use of hardware and software

Complies with the requirements of The Protection of the Personal Information (POPIA) legislation

Competencies Required:

Good interpersonal skills

Good literacy and systems administration

Time management and organisational skills

Initiative and problem-solving prowess

Strong communication skills

Ability to cope in a pressured environment

Minimum Qualification Requirements:

Minimum of a Higher Certificate/ Occupational Certificate Level 5 (NQF Level 5) in A+/N+.

Advanced Certificate/ Diploma/Occupational Certificate Level 6 (NQF Level 6) in CCNA1/MCSE/MCTIP advantageous

Minimum Work Experience Requirements:

Minimum of 6 months internship experience in ICT.

Special requirements:

Driver’s license (where public transport does not permit) and must be willing and to work the required ICT shift structure working hours.

Desired Skills:

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)

Hardware

ICT

Software

Support

Testing

Training

