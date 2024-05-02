Intermediate Application Specialist – Western Cape Epping Industrial

“Spice up your career with us! Seeking an Intermediate Application Specialist to add the perfect aroma to our flavor-packed team!”
Qualifications/Experience Required:
- 5-10 years experience working in IT application or infrastructure environments and have working knowledge and understanding of support structures.
- Computer science related degree/ and or experience.
- Experience the in following ERP systems essential; SAP, Syspro.
- Experience in the following WMS essential; Datscope WMS.
- Experience in the following applications; Qlikview, Rapidtrade, Pastel, SAGE, Netstock
- 5 years of experience in one or more of the following roles; application support specialist, helpdesk support agent, customer support agent, system administrator.
- Exceptional technical ability to navigate all escalated related issues is a must.
- Experience Supporting application process lifecycle (Support, Development, Deployment)
- Comfortable working with development tools like SQL.
- Ability to be able to debug software at every technical level.
- Experience with the ITIL process.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Syspro
- SAP ERP
- WMS
- Sage
- QlikView
- ITIL