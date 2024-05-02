Intermediate Application Specialist

“Spice up your career with us! Seeking an Intermediate Application Specialist to add the perfect aroma to our flavor-packed team!”

Qualifications/Experience Required:

5-10 years experience working in IT application or infrastructure environments and have working knowledge and understanding of support structures.

Computer science related degree/ and or experience.

Experience the in following ERP systems essential; SAP, Syspro.

Experience in the following WMS essential; Datscope WMS.

Experience in the following applications; Qlikview, Rapidtrade, Pastel, SAGE, Netstock

5 years of experience in one or more of the following roles; application support specialist, helpdesk support agent, customer support agent, system administrator.

Exceptional technical ability to navigate all escalated related issues is a must.

Experience Supporting application process lifecycle (Support, Development, Deployment)

Comfortable working with development tools like SQL.

Ability to be able to debug software at every technical level.

Experience with the ITIL process.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Syspro

SAP ERP

WMS

Sage

QlikView

ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position