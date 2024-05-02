Intermediate Application Specialist

May 2, 2024

“Spice up your career with us! Seeking an Intermediate Application Specialist to add the perfect aroma to our flavor-packed team!”

Qualifications/Experience Required:

  • 5-10 years experience working in IT application or infrastructure environments and have working knowledge and understanding of support structures.
  • Computer science related degree/ and or experience.
  • Experience the in following ERP systems essential; SAP, Syspro.
  • Experience in the following WMS essential; Datscope WMS.
  • Experience in the following applications; Qlikview, Rapidtrade, Pastel, SAGE, Netstock
  • 5 years of experience in one or more of the following roles; application support specialist, helpdesk support agent, customer support agent, system administrator.
  • Exceptional technical ability to navigate all escalated related issues is a must.
  • Experience Supporting application process lifecycle (Support, Development, Deployment)
  • Comfortable working with development tools like SQL.
  • Ability to be able to debug software at every technical level.
  • Experience with the ITIL process.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Syspro
  • SAP ERP
  • WMS
  • Sage
  • QlikView
  • ITIL

