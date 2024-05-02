Intermediate Software Developer

Intermediate Software Developer

Our client, in the ICT and digital technology industry is seeking an Intermediate Software Developer to join their team.

Job Type: Office based.

Location: Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Software Development

5+ work experience as a Developer

Must be able to program in C#.

Must have experience in Microsoft SQL

Must have experience in JavaScript.

Experience in Angular / Vue / React / Quasar

Skills will be assessed during the interview process.

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Angular

C#

Information Technology (IT)

Javascript

Microsoft SQL

Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position