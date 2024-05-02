IT

May 2, 2024

Our client is seeking a dedicated and organised Individual to join their team as an IT Technician. This is a crucial position requiring a professional responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing hardware and software components for the company’s computers
Requirements and Skills:

  • Proven experience as an IT Technician or in a relevant position.
  • Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong communication ability.
  • Outstanding organisational and time-management skills.
  • In-depth understanding of diverse computer systems and networks.
  • Knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles.
  • Fluent in Afrikaans

Responsibilities:

  • Setting Up Workstations:
  • Configure workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (e.g., routers, printers).
  • Ensure proper functionality of computer hardware (HDD, mice, keyboards, etc.).
  • Software Installation:
  • Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
  • Develop and maintain local networks to optimize performance.
  • User Support:
  • Provide orientation and guidance to users on operating new software and computer equipment.
  • Troubleshoot and diagnose problems (repair or replace parts, debugging, etc.).
  • Maintenance and Upgrades:
  • Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without disrupting others’ work.
  • Maintain records/logs of repairs, fixes, and maintenance schedules.
  • Ordering Equipment:
  • Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders as needed.

Package:

  • Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Technician
  • IT Support
  • IT Services

Learn more/Apply for this position