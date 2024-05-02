IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a dedicated and organised Individual to join their team as an IT Technician. This is a crucial position requiring a professional responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing hardware and software components for the company’s computers

Requirements and Skills:

Proven experience as an IT Technician or in a relevant position.

Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication ability.

Outstanding organisational and time-management skills.

In-depth understanding of diverse computer systems and networks.

Knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles.

Fluent in Afrikaans

Responsibilities:

Setting Up Workstations:

Configure workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (e.g., routers, printers).

Ensure proper functionality of computer hardware (HDD, mice, keyboards, etc.).

Software Installation:

Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.

Develop and maintain local networks to optimize performance.

User Support:

Provide orientation and guidance to users on operating new software and computer equipment.

Troubleshoot and diagnose problems (repair or replace parts, debugging, etc.).

Maintenance and Upgrades:

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without disrupting others’ work.

Maintain records/logs of repairs, fixes, and maintenance schedules.

Ordering Equipment:

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders as needed.

Package:

Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

IT Support

IT Services

