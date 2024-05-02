IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a dedicated and organised Individual to join their team as an IT Technician. This is a crucial position requiring a professional responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing hardware and software components for the company’s computers
Requirements and Skills:
- Proven experience as an IT Technician or in a relevant position.
- Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving skills.
- Strong communication ability.
- Outstanding organisational and time-management skills.
- In-depth understanding of diverse computer systems and networks.
- Knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles.
- Fluent in Afrikaans
Responsibilities:
- Setting Up Workstations:
- Configure workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (e.g., routers, printers).
- Ensure proper functionality of computer hardware (HDD, mice, keyboards, etc.).
- Software Installation:
- Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
- Develop and maintain local networks to optimize performance.
- User Support:
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on operating new software and computer equipment.
- Troubleshoot and diagnose problems (repair or replace parts, debugging, etc.).
- Maintenance and Upgrades:
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without disrupting others’ work.
- Maintain records/logs of repairs, fixes, and maintenance schedules.
- Ordering Equipment:
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders as needed.
Package:
- Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- IT Technician
- IT Support
- IT Services