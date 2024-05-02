IT PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the International Travel Industry is looking for a results-driven Senior IT Project Manager witha strong background in both information technology and project management, dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions that optimize operational efficiency, elevate customer satisfaction, and drive business growth in the dynamic and fast-paced travel industry.

What you’ll do:

The IT Project Manager is responsible for leading, overseeing, and ensuring the successful delivery and management of single or multiple projects within scope, quality, time, and cost constraints that may be clearly defined or may require dynamic change management to deliver business value.

Experience required:

5 – 7 years experience in IT Project Management (Cloud Management)

Qualifications required:

Agile Certification or Prince 2

MS Projects (advanced)

Personal Attributes

Focus on getting things done

Strong inclination for change agility

A preference for translating strategy into action

Concern for communicating clearly

Readiness to make and own decisions

Focus on initiating action

Customer centricity and focus

Remaining resilient under stress and pressure

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position