JavaScript Full Stack Developer (LM) 2834 – Gauteng Pretoria

May 2, 2024

  • Development and maintenance on platform.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals.

  • 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform).

  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship.

  • Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability.

  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.

  • Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).

  • NodeJS (typescript and javascript).

  • React and backend development.

  • noSQL DB (mongo, redis).

  • Docker, Docker Compose.

  • Thorough understanding of Git processes.

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • Docker
  • React

