JavaScript Full Stack Developer (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

May 2, 2024

  • Design, Development and maintenance on platform.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals.

  • 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform).

  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship.

  • Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability.

  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.

  • Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).

  • NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge.

  • React and backend development – expert knowledge.

  • noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge.

  • Docker, Docker Compose.

  • Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • React
  • Docker

