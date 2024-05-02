JavaScript Full Stack Developer (LM)

- Design, Development and maintenance on platform.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Compiling of user and operational manuals.
- 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform).
- Provide Technical guidance & mentorship.
- Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability.
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
- Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).
- NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge.
- React and backend development – expert knowledge.
- noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge.
- Docker, Docker Compose.
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- React
- Docker