Junior Developer

Leading organisation within the “financial services and wealth management industry” requires a Junior Developer with 2 – 3 years relevant experience. This position is based in Sandton.

Matric is essential

Related programming Certificates / Diplomas / Qualifications

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Mus have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience on HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.

Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.

Advanced Excel knowledge

SQL knowledge

Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.

Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.

Assist with maintenance of existing Qlikview models.

Data Clean up from source.

Developing new Qlikview models.

Maintaining automation pipelines.

Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).

Developing, maintenance & housekeeping of AWX proprietary Webapp.

General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.

Desired Skills:

data mapping

developer

programming

sql

data modelling

data visualisation

qlikview

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary + performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position