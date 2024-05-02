Junior ICT Support Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, a prominent national brand, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior ICT Support Technician.

Requirements:

Minimum of a Higher Certificate / Occupational Certificate Level 5 (NQF Level 5) in A+/N+.

Advanced Certificate / Diploma / Occupational Certificate Level 6 (NQF Level 6) in CCNA1 / MCSE / MCTIP advantageous .

. Minimum of 6 months internship experience in ICT.

Driver's license and must be willing to work the required ICT shift structure working hours.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

1. Desktop Support:

Answers, evaluates, and prioritises logged requests for assistance from users requiring assistance with catalogue of services requests.

Logs and tracks calls using the incident and problem management database provided through the service desk.

Handles problem recognition (catalogue of services), isolation, resolution and follows on routine user incidents, and refers the undefined tasks (those not on the catalogue of services) to the campus Senior Support for resolution and further definition.

Provide IT support to staff.

2. Software and Hardware Installations and Support for Software and Hardware Installations:

Installs desktop and laptop computers for use on campus with the relevant authorised software and completes the relevant documentation

Installs hardware and peripheral components such as monitors, keyboards, printers and disk drives

Assists with set up and support for venues on campus or for training use

Conducts regular and periodic testing of ICT testing equipment in campus venues to ensure operability, including but not limited to: PCs, Audio visual equipment, Access point, Office automation, and fixes any issues identified.

3. Information Technology Administrative Functions:

Liaises with service provides on information technology equipment and maintenance thereof.

Administers and maintains the ICT asset register and equipment tracker and completes necessary finance documents e.g. disposals.

Administers and maintains software, as per the agreed software list.

Maintains the information technology storeroom, server room and office by keeping it neat and tidy and free of any health and safety risks.

Trains and orientates staff on the use of hardware and software.

Complies with the requirements of The Protection of the Personal Information (POPIA) legislation.

