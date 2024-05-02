Junior Network Engineer (Level 1 Managed Services) – Gauteng Ruimsig

Able to troubleshoot networking issues, and assist in the resolution and implementation of network solutions, end-user issues, and supported applications in a fast-paced environment.

** Please note this is an office-based (not hybrid) position for an international company with set working hours between 10:30 and 19:30 (Monday – Friday)

Minimum Requirements and Qualifications:

3 years of experience in Level 1 support as a junior network engineer/desktop engine or /server administrator

Relevant certifications: MCP Certification, N+, Server+, A+

Basic knowledge of security best practices and network security technologies

Proficiency in network troubleshooting tools and techniques

Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and technologies

Understand and use ConnectWise to effectively manage tickets to resolution

Basic Exchange and File Server Administration

Key Performance Areas:

Monitor client’s systems

Provide both remote and onsite customer support

Resolve end-user issues and supported applications

New user setups -including profile creation, application installation, and full testing

Complete RFQ within tickets for quotes

Customer interaction and communication

Troubleshooting and problem-solving

Security and Best Practices

Desired Skills:

End user

AWP

0365 suite

Managed services

VLAN

ConnectWise

Network monitoring

Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

