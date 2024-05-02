Junior Project Manager at EOH

What the role is accountable for

Delivering projects of varying size and complexity. The Junior Project Manager is responsible for directing, organising and controlling project activities, under the direction of a Project Principal and the Senior Project Manager / PMO

A typical day may include

Prepare governance reports, project status reports, presentations, agendas and minutes, and issue logs and change control registers

Monitor, analyse and report on budgets and forecasts to the Senior Project Manager / Technical Manager, highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution

Attend client meetings as and when required, and assist with determination of project requirements

Ensure quality inspections during/after new installations

Assist the Senior Project Manager / PMO in the drafting and issuance of project proposals, budgets, cash flows and preliminary schedules

Ensure that all project documentation is delivered as per the ISO process

Assist the Senior Project Manager / Technical Manager / PMO with technical vetting of projects if and when required

Track the progress and quality of work being performed by employees and sub-contractors

Effectively manage site managers and employees under your control for the project duration

Use project scheduling and control tools to monitor projects plans, work hours, budgets and expenditures

Ensure clients’ needs are met in a timely and cost-effective manner

Prepare substantial completion/acceptance certificates and ensure all required project close out documents are obtained

Commission software and hardware for in house workforce systems as well as those systems that might be used from time to time.

Ensure as Built drawings are done and signed off by the client

Ensure project quality signoffs are completed

Ensure project equipment register is sent to the Soc to update the CMDB

Assist peers with systems that might be problematic and requires a higher level of knowledge

Essential Qualifications:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma

Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma

Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction)

PSIRA Certified (Grade E and B)

Need to be of sound body and mind as the role require physical work.

Preferred Qualifications:

Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)

Project Management Institute(PMI) membership

Clear understanding of ISO Processes

Experience we look for

At least 8 years overall experience in a Security and Building Technology environment.

At least 2-3 years of experience supporting Project Managers / Technical Managers in the delivery of projects in a coordination and support role

Proficient in MS Project and the MS Office Suite of products

Experience in the fields of Access Control, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression and CCTV systems

Familiarity with construction methods and building contracts (JBCC & GCC), with an understanding of the Construction environment which require daily activity and oversight as well as adaptation as clients’ physical environments constantly change, therefore must be able to travel between sites on a daily basis and attend to multiple sites.

Effective communication skills including verbal, written and presentation skills

Proven ability to work effectively both independently and in a team-based environment with a solid understanding of SHERQ requirements

Demonstrated willingness to be flexible and adaptable to changing priorities

Strong multi-tasking and organisational skills to ensure stock, subcontractors and emplyees with stakeholders on a site can work together to deliver a specific outcome

Ability to operate in an environment of uncertainty and incomplete information and make well-reasoned decisions

Project Management – Demonstrated/proven knowledge and experience in working on and supporting project management to deliver business benefits – Need to understand Time, Cost, Scope, Issue, and Risk management in a practical environment.

Stakeholder management – ability to successfully manage a wide network of relationships

Communication – Accurately and clearly convey timely information and ideas, using a style and manner of presentation appropriate to the target audience

Problem resolution – act on identified needs and expectations, and resolve issues and problems of stakeholders ensuring that action and decisions address stakeholder needs & expectations

Research, analysis and decision making – comprehensive reaching, analysing and summarising of information, making sense of large amounts of information and complex situations and getting to the heart of the problem

Leadership – Contribute to the creation of a motivated environment where goals can be achieved, skills and knowledge are enhanced, and learning & development are valued

Desired Skills:

Commucation

Lifting Equipment

Visual Inspection

Repair

Project Planning

Project Management Office (PMO)

MS Project

PMBOK

About The Employer:

Nextec Security and Building Technologies(SBT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EOH that offers intergrated turnkey solutions to the market for more than 25 years, usingi nternally developed, single plartform applications, together with a vast best-of-breed selection of hardware and software solutions from the world’s leading technology providers.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

